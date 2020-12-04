What I'm Reading: Auckland Writers Festival director Anne O'Brien

Auckland Writer's Festival director Anne O'Brien. 17 April 2019 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Jason Oxenham

After a year of twists and turns, we're busy plotting our May 2021 event, with teetering book piles occupying every available surface at home and in the office. Into this milieu came the editor's request: could I write a piece on one to five books (up to me) that I'm reading or planning to? Unsurprisingly, a festival reading list mid-stream isn't so easily corralled.

Two unforgettable books read this year are American novelist Sue Miller's beautifully crafted Monogamy; and the profound Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir, from former US Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, whose mother was shot and killed by her stepfather.

From the current bedside selection, I'm dipping into Olivia Laing's Funny Weather: Art In An Emergency, in which this brilliant essayist deftly contemplates art's restorative and political powers.

Equally optimistic, although amplifying an urgent call to arms, is Hope in Hell: A decade to confront the climate emergency by Jonathon Porritt, son of 1967-1972 New Zealand Governor-General Arthur Porritt.

Near the other end of that decade, 14- year-old Miro Bilbrough is sent to live with her father, writer Norman Bilbrough, in a remote Marlborough Sounds hippie commune. Her memoir, In The Time of the Manaroans, is an intriguing account of an era and an ethos. As is poet and farmer Tim Saunders' account of a New Zealand rural existence in This Farming Life.

I've just started Addressed to Greta by Fiona Sussman, a thoroughly charming tale of embracing life's adventures. But don't take my word for it – award-winning Catherine Chidgey, whose remarkable novel Remote Sympathy has just arrived to much acclaim, says of it, "An irresistible heroine and a funny, compelling read."

Up next will be middle-fiction title The Pōrangi Boy, by rising star Shilo Kino, a graduate of the Māori Literature Trust's Te Papa Tupu programme. The book was recently launched alongside long-awaited new poetry collection The Goddess Muscle, from Karlo Mila. Karlo's part of a stellar line-up set to inspire more than 7000 students at our 2021 schools programme, which will include Selina Tusitala Marsh (Mophead Tu) and Bernard Beckett (The Tunnel of Dreams) from Aotearoa and, via livestream, Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Jessica Townsend (the Nevermoor series) and Brian Selznick (The Invention of Hugo Cabret).

Lots to do – back to the reading.

Anne O'Brien is the director of the Auckland Writers Festival