Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What do you do if your kids get addicted to YouTube and social media?

By
4 mins to read
Social media use starts early. But how much should you intervene if your child shows signs of addiction? Photo / 123rf

Social media use starts early. But how much should you intervene if your child shows signs of addiction? Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Greg Bruce tries to deal with a child’s meltdown over social media.

He had been sitting in front of Google Home for some minutes relentlessly playing YouTube videos. I had to tell him to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle