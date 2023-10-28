Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Parenting: Laundry is forever - but play time goes like a flash

By
4 mins to read
Doing activities with your children might be tiresome, but it is all part of parenting. Photo / 123rf

Doing activities with your children might be tiresome, but it is all part of parenting. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

How should we balance the time we spend with our children and the time we spend doing the many, many chores having children creates?

To some extent, this is a question about the anxiety

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle