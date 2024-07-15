There are between three and four distinct phases of a migraine attack. Photo / 123RF

Different types of migraines

Migraine commonly falls into two categories, with and without aura, the term for the visual or sensory disturbances which can begin before the rest of the migraine symptoms.

Aura can also involve:

Dizziness

Numbness

Tingling in parts of the body

Muscle weakness

“The neurological process behind aura is caused by a slow wave of altered brain activity called cortical spreading depression,” says Debbie Shipley, from UK charity The Migraine Trust. This leads to temporary changes in the chemicals, nerves and blood flow in the brain that affect how it works.”

However, there are also other rarer types of migraine such as hemiplegic migraine which occurs in just 0.01% of the population. This is caused by a single gene mutation and can also lead to one-sided weakness in the body during a migraine attack, which can sometimes mean that it is confused with stroke.

Around 10% of all migraine sufferers experience vestibular migraine which can involve symptoms of vertigo and balance problems alongside the head pain.

Migraine phases

According to Shipley, there are between three and four distinct phases of a migraine attack.

1. The premonitory stage

Where people experience a sudden increased thirst, mood shifts, or increased tiredness and yawning. This can begin up to 24 hours before the onset of other symptoms and is an early sign of neurological change.

2. Aura

For the one in three migraine sufferers who experience aura, this phase can last a few minutes to an hour, before the onset of pain and other symptoms. “Aura most often presents as visual changes like coloured spots, flashes or zig-zag lines in vision, for example,” says Shipley.

3. Throbbing pain

When the headache begins, people usually experience throbbing pain on one side of the head, a different experience to tension headaches which typically present as a band of pain across the forehand or as a pressure on either side of the head. Shipley says that in severe migraine attacks, the pain can last for up to three days.

4. A ‘migraine hangover’

The final phase is sometimes dubbed this, as after the resolution of the main headache stage, people often feel very fatigued which can last for hours or days,” says Shipley.

Causes

So what is the underlying cause of a migraine? According to Elizabeth Loder, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, and one of the world’s leading experts in migraine research, evidence is increasingly suggesting that migraine is a brain disorder linked to various inherited gene mutations.

According to one 2023 study, there are now more than 180 different gene variants which have been linked to various networks in the body involved in driving migraine.

“We know more about genes that play a role in increasing susceptibility to migraine,” says Loder. “These act in many ways on processes involved in migraine. Identifying genes related to migraine should eventually help us identify targets for the development of new treatments.”

This still leaves an important question – why would the human body develop gene variants which cause us such distress? MacGregor believes this is because a migraine is essentially a protective response gone wrong, the body overreacting to a perceived threat and seeking to protect the brain.

“The body is really trying to get you to go into a darkened room, get away from light, sound and smell,” she says.

Migraine triggers tend to be related to disruption to the daily routine such as shifted sleep patterns and missing meals. Photo / 123RF

What are the main migraine triggers?

Disruption to daily routine

Shifted sleep or missing meals

Dehydration

Hormonal changes

According to both Shipley and MacGregor, people commonly link specific foods or drinks like chocolate, red wine or caffeine with migraines, but these associations tend to be red herrings.

“For example, prior to the main attack phase, a person might experience cravings for chocolate,” says Shipley. “They then experience the migraine attack and connect what they’ve eaten as a trigger, when actually the craving was a warning sign of an attack already in progress.”

Instead, migraine triggers actually tend to be related to disruption to the daily routine such as shifted sleep patterns and missing meals, hormonal changes, or dehydration.

MacGregor tends to advise sticking with most things in moderation. “We shouldn’t be putting out ‘avoid this and avoid that’, blanket guidelines because people are already controlled by their migraine, and they just end up being controlled even more,” says Shipley.

Why is migraine more prevalent in women?

Women of reproductive age are notoriously more susceptible to migraine, three times more so than men. In fact, statistics suggest that between 18 and 25% of women suffer from migraine attacks, making it one of the most common debilitating conditions faced by the female population.

“Many women will notice a link between their menstrual periods and migraines,” says MacGregor. “They will often find that during pregnancy, their migraine improves.”

Because migraine is so heavily intertwined with hormonal cycles, women who experience particularly heavy periods are more vulnerable.

Women can experience more severe migraine during perimenopause, says Professor Anne MacGregor. Photo / 123RF

Prof MacGregor says that women who take the seven-day contraceptive pill break or are going through perimenopause are more vulnerable to something called an oestrogen withdrawal migraine. “Women can experience more severe migraine during perimenopause, and that can then be made worse if they start hormone replacement therapy (HRT) too early in the process,” she says.

However, contrary to most conditions, migraine actually tends to improve with age. Research has shown that migraine attacks are most prevalent between ages 20 and 40, with both the intensity of attacks decreasing and responsiveness to therapy improving as people get older. “The greater the link between a woman’s hormonal cycles and migraine, the greater the likely improvement post menopause,” says MacGregor.

Treatment

The first line treatment for migraine attacks has long been a class of medications known as triptans which work by changing how blood circulates in the brain and how pain signals are being processed. Researchers have found that standard triptan doses are effective at relieving some of the symptoms of migraine attacks in between 42 and 76% of people within two hours.

“Triptans have stood the test of time and are likely to remain important treatments,” says Loder.

However, some people experience side effects from triptans and not every migraine sufferer responds to drugs. Because of this, in the last eight years, a new class of medications known as small molecule CGRP inhibitors or “gepants” have emerged which work by blocking CGRP, a protein produced by the brain’s nerve cells which plays a role in dilating blood vessels and transmitting pain signals.

Available as tablets, they include drugs such as ubrogepant, rimegepant, and atogepant. “They can be useful for people who can’t take triptans, but they are very expensive, so it’s not easy to access them on the NHS,” says MacGregor. “Some of them cost around £15 ($31.92) per tablet.”

However, Loder predicts that in the coming years, there will be a greater variety of migraine treatments, including some of the first medical devices for treating the condition. “One example is a neuromodulation device called Nerivio which has been approved by the FDA [in the US] which stimulates nerves in the upper arm, which in turn is thought to activate pain suppressing mechanisms that reduce or prevent migraine pain,” she says.

Staying hydrated can help prevent migraines. Photo / 123RF

How can you prevent your migraines from coming back?

MacGregor says that much can be done through lifestyle measures such as:

Staying sufficiently hydrated

Getting enough exercise and sleep

Simply looking after your general health

Underlying illness

“Migraine is also a barometer of your physical and mental wellbeing, and if you have another underlying illness, that can be the reason why you get more frequent migraine,” she says.

New migraine prevention therapies

In recent years the first migraine prevention therapies have emerged, which are particularly applicable for people with chronic migraine, who suffer at least 15 headache days per month.

CGRP inhibitors are available as preventative injections or IV infusions which are either self-administered or at a clinic. They need to be taken on a monthly or quarterly basis depending on the drug, and while not cheap, costing between £250 ($531.95) to £300 ($638.34) per month, they can provide much needed relief to people who are severely affected. “These medications are for people where migraines are affecting their ability to function and get on with their lives, and they are quite effective,” she says.

In the coming years, further migraine prevention therapies are likely to emerge, with clinical trials being launched to test another injectable therapy which attempts to block another migraine-causing protein in the brain called PACAP.

“Scientists are now beginning to look back at pathways relating to where migraines begin in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus,” says MacGregor. “The aim is to see if they can intervene before people start to experience the headache and prevent that whole migraine process kicking off.”



