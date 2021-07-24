'We're happy': Sarah Ferguson on claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo / Getty Images

Rekindling romances seems to be a thing this year, with a few celebrities getting back together. Could wedding bells be ringing for Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, again?

Maybe, according to the duchess.

The couple announced their split in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996, but have continued to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

The wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, 23rd July 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours of a potential reconciliation have been around for years but the Duchess of York has finally addressed them, giving some insight into the private lives of the divorced couple.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the duchess does not close the door on remarrying her prince.

"All I can say is that we're happy with the way we are right now," she said of their current relationship as friends and co-parents who live together.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other," she added.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

In the interview, the duchess says there is "no one" currently in her life but also adds that she finds the idea of dating in a pandemic "a nightmare".

"I will say this: I feel very sorry for young people trying to date during this pandemic. It must be a nightmare! In answer to your question, there's no one in my life," she said.

The couple have always put together a united front at all times, even when controversy surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it," she said in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2018.

The couple are happy co-parents of daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.