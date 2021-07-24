Harry and Meghan sign four-book deal with Penguin Random House

Prince Harry is expected to release a "wholly truthful" memoir. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

Prince Harry recently revealed he's set to release a memoir in "late 2022", and it has now been reported the duke and his wife Meghan are set to write three further books for the publisher.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing another.

"Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be."

However, a separate insider told Page Six there is only one memoir planned by Harry, which is the one already announced.

Harry, 36, said his memoir would be a "first-hand account" of his life so far and the prince would touch on the "mistakes" he has made and the "lessons" he has learned.

In a statement, he said: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The duke has been writing the book alongside ghost-writer JR Moehringer. The memoir does not yet have a name.

A blurb from the publisher stated: "In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

The description went on to say Harry's book would cover his "lifetime in the public eye", as well as "the joy he has found in being a husband and father".