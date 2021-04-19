Watch: Terrifying moment toddler dragged under treadmill - firm refuses to recall machines

Young child dragged under Peloton treadmill. Video / U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A terrifying video has been released showing a baby boy being pulled underneath a treadmill, speaking safety fears of the machine.

The US safety regulator issued a warning about the Peloton Treadmill after one child died and others were injured.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission, who released the video, said yesterday that it had received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and trapped under the rear roller of the treadmill.

In the video, it shows how the boy was pulled underneath after he started playing with a pink ball near the running machine.

After accidentally touching it, his arms were quickly pulled under, as he struggled to get free.

Despite wrestling free, he was then dragged back under with the machine slowly pulling his head and upper body under the weighted treadmill.

A boy was filmed being dragged under the machine by his arms. Photo / US Consumer Product Safety Commission

A young girl, who was standing on the machine itself, is then seen running away to seek help.

After being trapped for close to 20 seconds he then wriggles free before walking away.

Other children have suffered injuries including fractures and scrapes, while one child died after an accident with the machine.

Peloton said the warning not to use the treadmill was "inaccurate and misleading".

In a statement, they say there's no reason to stop using the gym equipment as long as children and pets are kept away and it's turned off when not in use.

"Last month, the American firm's CEO John Foley said in an email to customers: "We are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt.

"Each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

He added: "We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help.

"This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home."