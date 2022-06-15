Taika Waititi questions Rhys Darby with Vanity Fair. Video / Vanity Fair

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi are getting real about the Royals.

The Kiwi comedian and popular director appeared in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector series where they revealed who they think is the most handsome prince as well as some behind the scenes secrets from Prince Harry's recent Travalyst ad.

Darby was hooked up to the lie detector test while Waititi got to ask the questions, "You starred in a video recently with Prince Harry," Waititi stated, "I know this 'cause I watched it."

Darby nodded before Waititi said, "Would you say he's more handsome than his brother [Prince William]?"

Thinking about his answer, Darby gave a slight smirk and diplomatically replied, "I think they're different. I think they're both handsome in their own way."

But the comedian couldn't help revealing his true thoughts, "In some ways, yes."

Waititi then asked the Flight of the Conchords star, "Do you think he's a good actor?" to which Darby said yes. Waititi said "I thought so too".

The Thor director also asked if the Duke of Sussex chose his own outfit for the travel skit as he was seen in a grey Girl Dad T-shirt.

Darby confirmed the prince made his own wardrobe decisions on the day and Waititi said, "I like that about him".

The Travalyst ad which was released in May, saw the Duke jogging through a park when he was approached by Darby who played a Rating Agent.

Speaking to the prince, the comedian said he was there to assess the environmental impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to New Zealand in 2018.

Darby is later joined by David Fane who takes on the role of the comedian's rating agent. The pair tell Prince Harry his visit to New Zealand four years ago was ranked three out of 100 stars.

Darby then reveals that the rating agents had a mix-up and the rating was for Harry Styles instead.

Rhys Darby revealed the Girl Dad t-shirt was Prince Harry's decision. Photo / YouTube

The video was released on the Travalyst Youtube channel after the Duke gave an exclusive interview to Māori TV where he spoke about the inspiration behind the campaign.

Speaking to Moana Maniapoto on Te Ao with Moana the prince said he was inspired by kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga he learned about during trips to New Zealand.

Adding, "I've been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life and I've always felt a deep connection and respect toward the Māori people who make me feel so welcome every time.

"Māori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I'm here with you on Te Ao [with] Moana to share a new kaupapa."