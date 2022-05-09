Prince Harry appears beside Rhys Darby in an ad campaign for Travalyst. Video / Travalyst

It's an unforgivable slip-up on either side of the Tasman, and now Prince Harry has fallen victim, confusing New Zealand and Australia in a recent acting gig.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in an ad promoting a campaign for his eco-travel non-profit, Travalyst.

In the five-minute ad, the prince is seen jogging through a park wearing a "Girl Dad" T-shirt before Flight of the Conchords comedian Rhys Darby chases him down, yelling "Harry! Hazza! H!" Darby was making reference to the nickname "H" which wife Meghan Markle calls Prince Harry.

The comedian finally stops the duke and Darby admits he hasn't run in a while before saying, "You know we actually invented jogging?"

"The Australians?" the Duke replies.

"No, Aotearoa – New Zealand." Darby shoots back.

"Oh sorry" says the prince. "I know you guys hate that. Kia ora".

The ad goes on to see Darby call out the prince for littering while on a trip to New Zealand in 2018 however when the prince didn't react Darby says, "It might have been a confusing time, it was windy."

The duke replies, "I don't think it was confusing. It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It's beautiful."

Rhys Darby (right) and David Fane appear in the Duke's ad campaign. Photo / Youtube

Throughout the short clip the prince can be heard using a number of Māori phrases, including "kia ora" and "kei te pai".

Darby is later joined by David Fane who takes on the role of the comedian's rating agent. The pair tell Prince Harry his visit to New Zealand four years ago was ranked three out of 100 stars.

Darby then reveals that the rating agents had a mix-up and the rating was for Harry Styles instead.

The video was released on the Travalyst Youtube channel last night after the Duke gave an exclusive interview to Māori TV where he spoke about the inspiration behind the campaign.

Speaking to Moana Maniapoto on Te Ao with Moana the prince said he was inspired by kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga he learned about during trips to New Zealand.

Adding, "I've been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life and I've always felt a deep connection and respect toward the Māori people who make me feel so welcome every time.

"Māori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I'm here with you on Te Ao [with] Moana to share a new kaupapa."