Watch NZH Local Focus: Whanganui Artists open their studios

Every year for the last 16 years, Whanganui's arts community has staged Artists Open Studios.

It's a two week opportunity for locals and visitors to see what happens inside these creative spaces, and purchase the works on display.

"It's grown a lot. In the first event there was about 11 artists as a river side event. Now it's grown to 77 studios all over the Whanganui region," says Sarah Williams, Artists Open Studios event coordinator.

Last year, the event brought an estimated 5000 people to town, and it keeps on growing with eight new studios open this year.

Emma Cunningham makes mixed media artwork and jewellery.