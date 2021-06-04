Waste not, want not: Meet Frankie, 4, Petone's recycling champion

Frankie sorts out the recycling, not only at his own house - but at his neighbours' too. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

Frankie Bakhos-McCarthy could teach a lot of grown-ups something about recycling.

The 4-year-old from Petone is totally sorted when it comes to knowing which bit of waste goes in which bin - and is well prepared for Hutt City Council's new waste collection and kerbside recycling service, which launches on 1 July.

Proud mother Anne Bakhos said Frankie's fascination with recycling started when he was barely two.

"He suddenly was so interested in everything rubbish and recycling, and it's just stronger and stronger.

"And he's starting to get really interested in sustainability, what goes into the oceans. It's pretty cool actually, and it's showing no sign of going away."

Frankie can reel off the types of waste that can be recycled, down to the categories of plastic.

Did you know that while plastic milk bottles can be recycled, their lids have to go in the general waste?

Frankie is clear on why recycling is important: "Because it won't get re-used if it goes in the landfill bin".

At home, he keeps six plastic wheelie bins in the lounge to sort the family's recycling out properly.

Frankie Bakhos-McCarthy has been interested in recycling since he was 2. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

On Tuesdays, he and his auntie do the rounds of the neighbourhood's recycling bins to check no-one is trying to sneak in the wrong kind of plastic or some other crime against the environment.

Then after they've been emptied, he puts the recycling bins back for the neighbours and others he has come to know.

Frankie's daycare has also embraced his passion for sustainability, his mother said.

"Every now and then he lectures people if they get it wrong, including the teachers and the managers! But it's all taken in the right way, and everyone really enjoys it."

Even in the weekends, Frankie does not relax his vigilance.

He and his Dad often make a special trip to the dump at Happy Valley in Wellington to recycle some plastics not accepted by Hutt City Council at present.

Frankie, who turns 5 next month, said everyone should care about recycling.

"It saves the planet."

The switch to one city-wide provider - the large multi-national Waste Management Limited - has been controversial, with many residents rallying to support local-owned operators who missed out.

However, the council's chief executive Jo Miller said the overarching aim is to reduce waste and provide a safe, cost-effective way to provide services that customers want and can use appropriately.

