Warriors legend Sean Hoppe's daughter joins OnlyFans

Hoppe wants fans to pay $10 a month for exclusive content. Photo / Instagram

The daughter of day one Warriors legend Sean Hoppe has revealed she is joining adult website OnlyFans.

Kaitlyn Hoppe took to social media to reveal she is embarking on the saucy new career after finding fame across the ditch on reality television.

The 27-year-old shared the news alongside a photo of herself wearing elegant black lingerie.

"Secret's out," Hoppe wrote. "It's no work and all play on my new website," she added, alongside peach and cat emojis.

Kaitlyn Hoppe. Photo / Instagram

Sean Hoppe with 11-month old Kaitlyn in 1994. Photo / Courier Mail

Fans will have to stump up $10 a month to see her "exclusive" content on the site, which has enabled some of its top talent to make a fortune showing their skin.

Hoppe's first taste of celebrity was on season nine of The Bachelor Australia last year, when she made a dramatic entrance as an "intruder" wearing a wedding dress.

Bachelor Locky Gilbert was stunned when she gate-crashed the show but the grand gesture ultimately failed to win him over.

Kaitlyn Hoppe made a dramatic entrance on The Bachelor. Photo / Supplied

Kaitlyn Hoppe kept her famous father quiet during her time on the show, leaving it to fans to make the connection.

The glitzy celebrity world is a long way from where her dad Sean Hoppe started his career.

Sean Hoppe in action for the Warriors against the North Sydney Bears in 1995. Photo / Photosport

The Northcote Tigers, Warriors and Kiwis legend played top-level rugby league across the world, appearing in the top flight here, in Australia and in the UK.

Hoppe played in the Warriors' inaugural season and won the Dally M medal for top try scorer in 1995.

He quickly became a fan favourite and remains a legend at the club.