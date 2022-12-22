Baby names come and go – with a viral meme leading to the downfall of one popular baby name that thousands of grown women now have. Photo / 123RF

Baby names come and go – with a viral meme leading to the downfall of one popular baby name that thousands of grown women now have. Photo / 123RF

A viral meme that makes fun of overzealous white women has led to the downfall of one name.

The name Karen was only registered once in the United Kingdom this year, according to popular site BabyCentre. It had four registrations in 2021 – meaning a 75 per cent drop in popularity for the name.

For boys, the name Donald has fallen out of favour with only one registration in 2022 compared to six last year.

BabyCentre predicts that the names will likely fall off the list altogether next year.

Barbie, Carrie, Tegan, Deirdre, Katrina, Britney and Farrah were also not registered this year, nor were Rhett, Brent, Cliff, Giles, Nigel and Maximillian, according to the site.

Names popular in the 1960s, such as Kermit, have also dropped off, according to another site called Nameberry.

Extinct baby names have been revealed. Photo / 123RF

It also says while other fruit-inspired names such as Clementine are gaining popularity, names such as Cherry are also dropping off.

But a stack of baby names are expected to skyrocket in popularity, due in part to celebrities and royals.

The name Archie will gain popularity, thanks to the coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in recent months, Nameberry predicted.

Everest, Atlas and Wilder – all adventure-inspired names – will also become popular, it said.

For girls, the name Billie is tipped to be big in 2023, thanks to the growing trend of giving girls androgynous names and the popular singer Billie Eilish.

Joelene is also set to be a big winner.

Meanwhile, Halston is set to be the name that will replace names such as Hallie and Hayley.



