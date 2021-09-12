Viral clip of dangling cat 'the craziest thing' on the internet

Footage of a feline clinging for dear life at a college football match in America has gone viral.

Footage of a feline clinging for dear life at a college football match in America has gone viral, with the video registering 2.6 million views in three hours.

During an NCAA Division game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium, spectators were left in shock when they spotted a cat dangling from the stadium's upper deck.

Hanging on for dear life.

"They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn't reach it but they were scaring it downward," Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami, told ESPN.

"It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's coming soon.'"

A group of fans quickly unravelled an American flag underneath the animal, which was generating louder cheers than any of the action of the field.

Finally, the heart-stopping moment came when the petrified cat lost its grip and fell about 20 metres towards the screaming crowd below.

The cat now has eight lives.

The cat is held aloft after making a safe landing.

But the feline managed to land on the American flag, and a spectator triumphantly lifted the cat, which showed no sign of injury, prompting a wild reaction from the Miami crowd.

The hashtag #HardRockCat was trending on Twitter soon after.

As someone who has seen every cat video ever on the internet, I can unequivocally say that this is simultaneously the most dramatic and mesmerizing cat video of all-time. #HardRockCat https://t.co/95MhgEFZFY — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 12, 2021

THE CAT IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/13Z9YMKmjc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

Not that anyone was paying attention, but the Hurricanes ultimately secured a thrilling 25-23 victory over the State Mountaineers.