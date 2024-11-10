“He blacked out and didn’t know what was going on. He was really out of it and he didn’t remember that I had broken up with him,” she shared.

“I got a call and a text from him and he was like, ‘I just had an accident at the ski resort and I need you to come pick me up because I can’t drive’.”

Brotherson said she couldn’t work out why he was messaging and did not go to his aid.

Mitchell, in the dark about his relationship status, kept pursuing Brotherson to hang out.

“What is he not getting about me breaking up with him?” she thought.

When she messaged him to say she was feeling unwell, he showed up at her door with ice cream.

His ongoing kindness softened Brotherson’s stance and she decided to give Mitchell another shot.

She told him she regretted their breakup – and realised that he did not have a clue it had even happened.

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I broke up with you. I’ve had time to think about it and you’ve just been so awesome, I wanna get back together’,” Brotherson said.

“I then come to find out the concussion was really bad, and he didn’t remember us breaking up, so he just thought we were still dating.”

She told People magazine that getting back together was easy, because Mitchell never felt that they were really apart.

Five months later he proposed and they married just three weeks after that.

“We are both 27 now and when people ask us about our love story it’s our favourite part to tell,” Brotherson told People.

“We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along.”