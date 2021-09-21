US mum's fury at explicit school library book with sexual details she 'had to Google'

She told the school board that she had to Google what "cornhole" was. Photo / Lake Travis Independent School District

A US mum has hijacked a school board meeting after taking the podium and absolutely losing it for discovering a library book with X-rated descriptions in it.

The outraged mum, Kara Bell, last Wednesday read out a racy extract from the young adult novel Out of Darkness while on the podium at the meeting in front of hundreds.

The furious Texas mum told the Lake Travis Independent School District board she had planned to discuss the need for a second high school.

But she soon turned heads when she launched into a rant about the sexually explicit books in two of the schools' libraries.

In the passage of the book, the writer depicts the word "cornholing", which she later researched and discovered was a 1910s slang term for anal sex.

"Not going to lie, I had to Google 'cornhole' because I have the game in the back of my yard," Bell said.

Kara Bell read aloud the explicit entry from the book. Photo / Lake Travis Independent School District

Instead, Wikipedia told her it was a sexual slang.

Bell said she doesn't want her children learning about sex in intermediate before launching into a detailed rant.

In her rant, she started shouting that she has "never" performed sexual acts of that nature, doesn't want her children to engage in that type of activity, and told the school "I want you to start focusing on education and not public health."

Her microphone was then cut off but that didn't stop the mum from demanding the removal of the book.

The 2015 novel Out of Darkness details the life of a teenage Mexican American girl and her love affair with a teenage African American boy in Texas.

It is set in 1937 around the time an explosion went off in Texas that killed 295 students and teachers.

Despite being cut off, her message appeared to be taken on board with local media reporting the school had removed the book from the library.

"A district must, however, exercise its discretion in a manner consistent with the First Amendment.

"A district may remove materials because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the books in question."