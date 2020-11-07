US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White House

Champ will be joining the Biden's other dog Major in the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Biden's victory in the US election today means the Biden family will be moving into the White House in January 2021 - and that includes the family's two dogs, Champ and Major.

The last four years were the first time in US history that a president did not have dogs in the White House, but that is about to change.

The Bidens have two dogs: Champ, who's been with them since 2008, and Major, who they adopted in 2018.

Today is Major's lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden &... Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Saturday, 17 November 2018

Major, a German Shepherd, also makes history as the first rescue dog in the White House.

Social media users have been celebrating the fact the White House will have dogs roaming around in it again.

to be honest, i didn't vote for biden. i voted for biden's dog. pic.twitter.com/MtA2eufReU — ZOLANON (@ZOLAJESUS) November 6, 2020

Biden’s dogs gettin ready for the White House.



pic.twitter.com/NhA14bDOxX — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 6, 2020

Trump hated dogs, Joe Biden has two German Shepherds including a rescue. That alone is enough to put him in White House #BidenPresident pic.twitter.com/nV3JApFZsz — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) November 6, 2020

The Obamas had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.

The Trump family had no pets of any kind.