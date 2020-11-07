US election: Celebrities react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win over Trump

After a long wait, the United States has elected its 46th President.
Celebrities have expressed joy and gratitude as the news of Joe Biden's successful run for the White House was confirmed.
Model Chrissy Teigen, who US President Donald Trump once described as musician John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife" tweeted of hearing the news: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who was also embroiled in a feud with Trump, tweeted: "bye don you creepy con".
Singer Cher, another celebrity who has been insulted by Trump, said she had been jumping on her bed crying. She later followed up with a tweet saying she wouldn't post horrible pictures and cartoons of Trump out of respect for Biden.
Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman Vice President of the United States. Not only that, she is also the first Black person, and first person of South Asian heritage to be elected VP.
As well as celebrities, Harris's younger sister, Maya, tweeted her pride for her sister.