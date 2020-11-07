US election: Celebrities react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win over Trump

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate after the 2020 presidential election is called for Biden. Photo / AP

After a long wait, the United States has elected its 46th President.

Celebrities have expressed joy and gratitude as the news of Joe Biden's successful run for the White House was confirmed.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who US President Donald Trump once described as musician John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife" tweeted of hearing the news: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".

I can’t imagine that incredible feeling of being elected president and being so so happy but then realizing that you have to actually do stuff. Like we are the real winners here — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who was also embroiled in a feud with Trump, tweeted: "bye don you creepy con".

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

Singer Cher, another celebrity who has been insulted by Trump, said she had been jumping on her bed crying. She later followed up with a tweet saying she wouldn't post horrible pictures and cartoons of Trump out of respect for Biden.

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006🌟

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job.



But your performance this past week was tragic and sad.



Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman Vice President of the United States. Not only that, she is also the first Black person, and first person of South Asian heritage to be elected VP.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

As well as celebrities, Harris's younger sister, Maya, tweeted her pride for her sister.