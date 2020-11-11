Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

US election: Dog people are loving this (at least some of them)

5 minutes to read

President-elect Joe Biden and Major in 2018, at the Delaware Humane Association. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Bonnie Wertheim

President-elect Biden is headed to Washington with Champ and Major, who will be the White House's first shelter dog.

Six months into his bid for the presidency, Joe Biden made his position on pets abundantly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.