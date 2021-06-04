'Unusual' new Macca's Sundae combo goes viral

Ice cream and chilli may sound like an unusual combo, but it's two blended flavours Macca's fans can't seem to get enough of. Photo / TikTok / ryanpaturzo

It was first made famous in China and quickly went viral on TikTok with fans sharing videos of the unique Sundae topping online.

Aussie foodie, Ryan Paturzo, has already clocked more than 140,000 views on his video showing viewers how to make the sweet and salty dessert.

"First order a plain Sundae, then you're going to top it with chilli oil," he said while lathering his vanilla ice cream in a spicy oil.

"The blend creates a salty and sweet creamy flavour with crunchy texture."

The Buzzfeed producer said to trust him when he says "your tastebuds will be taken on a wild adventure".

If you're willing to give it a try, ask for a cup of vanilla ice cream at Macca's. Photo / TikTok / ryanpaturzo

"This looks nice, different, unusual," one follower commented.

"This looks so wrong!!! But I want to try it right now!!" another wrote.

Ryan used Lao Gan Ma chilli oil from Woolies which is currently on special for $2.70.

"Well I mean both ingredients are good on their own so I'd believe this would be enjoyable," a third person responded.

Others seemed baffled by the combo asking "why would anyone want to try this".

"I love chilli oil, I love ice cream but why would u mix it?" one person asked.

"NO," another person simply said.

McDonald's China actually sold it as part of their menu earlier this year.

The Sundae is said to be inspired by Biangbiang noodles of the Shaanxi province. They tend to be covered in spicy chilli oil and other condiments.

But in this case, the rich chilli oil coats the cold, creamy swirls of vanilla ice cream.

Crowd-pleaser or not, it's definitely got people wanting to give it a try.

"I have the chilli in my kitchen and I wanna try it," one person wrote on TikTok.

"Can confirm it is bussin," said another.

Others warned of the aftermath of mixing dairy and chilli.

"The only adventure I'll be experiencing is the bathroom dying. Who agrees?" one concerned person asked.