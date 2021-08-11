Unexpected new twist in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton saga

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video features Prince Harry juggling. Video / Archwell

After a tumultuous year, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship is reportedly improving.

A source told Us Weekly that the sisters-in-law are getting along "really well" and have been keeping in touch, reports Fox News.

"Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in a TV interview watched by millions of people all over the world that Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Before the claims came out, reports suggested it had been the other way around, with the former Suits star allegedly leaving Kate in tears after the disagreement.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," Meghan told Oprah. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

But Meghan insisted that she and Kate eventually sorted things out.

"It was a really hard week of the wedding," Meghan said. "And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising."

Meghan and Kate are reportedly getting along much better than they used to. Photo / AP

After the interview, sources told the outlet that Kate and Meghan hadn't spoken for a year, partly down to Prince Harry's continued rift with his brother Prince William. The insider claimed that the "animosity" between the brothers made it hard for them to "be friends or even friendly".

But another source later told the publication that the duchesses made amends and have been in regular contact since Meghan welcomed her baby daughter Lilibet in June.

"Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lili] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship," the insider said.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals at the beginning of 2020. They and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, now live in Montecito in California.