Whether you are entertaining a crowd or cooking for one, Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours.

The Two Raw Sisters' - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - new book offers everything from brunch ideas, centrepiece mains, snacks and sides to their famous salads. Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian or a die-hard meat lover, there is something for everyone; all eaters are welcome.

Boysenberry oats

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 mins. Set time: 12 hours. Fridge life: 5 days.

Creamy and pink, this breakfast is a hybrid between a bircher and chia pudding. Blending everything into a boysenberry milk means the berry flavour is much bolder, creating a delicious fruity breakfast or brunch. When hosting friends and family we love setting up a DIY topping station with yoghurt, nut butter, berries and banana.

Boysenberry milk

2 cups boysenberries, fresh or frozen

2 cups plant-based or dairy milk

½ cup plain plant-based or dairy yoghurt

2–3 Tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

1 cup rolled oats

10 Tbsp chia seeds

Pinch sea salt

1. For the boysenberry milk: place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Pour the boysenberry milk into a large bowl and add the oats, chia seeds and sea salt. Mix until everything is well combined and you notice it starting to thicken. Cover the bowl and place the oats in the fridge overnight to thicken.

3. To serve, divide the oats among bowls and add your favourite toppings. We topped our oats with coconut yoghurt, toasted coconut flakes and boysenberries. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Grains, cucumber, herbs and pomegranate ginger oil

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 mins. Cook time: 25 mins. Fridge life: 2 days

This is our fourth book, so long-time readers will be aware that we absolutely love using texture — it can transform anything boring into something interesting and fun to eat. So while this is a simple, super fresh salad it has all the textures from crunchy pumpkin seeds and smooth avocado to crisp fresh cucumber and fennel. Never underestimate the power of texture.

½ cup black rice

1¼ cups water

1 x 400g can lentils, drained and rinsed

1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Large handful of herbs, roughly chopped

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 avocado, flesh chopped into chunks

1 tsp sea salt

Pomegranate ginger oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

Pinch chilli flakes

Pinch sea salt

1. Place the black rice and water in a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20–25 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the lentils. Set aside.

2. For the pomegranate ginger oil: place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.

3. To assemble the salad, place the black rice mix, pumpkin seeds, herbs, cucumber, fennel and avocado chunks in a bowl and sprinkle over the sea salt. Pour over the pomegranate ginger oil and gently toss everything together.

Pomegranate tomatoes, herbs and pappardelle

Serves 3

Prep time: 10 mins. Cook time: 11 mins. Fridge life: 3 days

We can't go past thick ribbons of pappardelle. There is something about them that is so inviting and comforting. The 10-minute tomato sauce in this pasta is incredibly easy to make and is brought to life by a dash of pomegranate molasses. Finished off with a drizzle of vibrant herb oil, everyone will love this zhooshed-up tomato pasta.

250g pappardelle

2 Tbsp oil

1 brown onion, thinly sliced into rounds

6 cloves garlic, crushed with the back of a knife and skin removed

250g cherry tomatoes

1 tsp sea salt

Pinch chilli flakes

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

Herb oil

Couple of big handfuls of herbs, roughly chopped

¹⁄₃ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 clove garlic, crushed

120g rocket, to serve

1. Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes and sea salt and saute over a high heat for about 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to split. Add the chilli flakes and pomegranate molasses and cook for another couple of minutes.

2. For the herb oil: place all ingredients in a blender and blitz to form a vibrant green oil.

3. Place the pasta in a bowl, spoon over most of the herb oil and gently toss together. Add the tomato mixture and the rocket and gently toss everything again.

4. Transfer the pasta to one large serving bowl or individual bowls and drizzle with the remaining herb oil.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.