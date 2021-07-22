Two Kiwi restaurants on TripAdvisor's 20 best in the world list

The list was compiled from traveller reviews and ratings placed on the travel website TripAdvisor. Photo / Getty Images

It's no secret that Kiwis are known for their skills and love of whipping up culinary delights in the kitchen.

And now two Auckland restaurants have been named among the top 20 fine dining establishments in the world, sitting alongside Michelin star offerings across the globe.

The list was compiled from traveller reviews and ratings placed on the travel website TripAdvisor.

Both the Grove, and Sails Restaurant have nabbed coveted spots in the top 20, with The Grove ranking number 1 across the nation, and 15th in the world on TripAdvisor's 2021 Travellers' Choice "Best of the Best" Restaurants list.

The degustation style restaurant in St Patrick's Square has housed some of New Zealand's top culinary masters over the years, such as chefs Sid Sahrawat and Ben Bayly.

Sails Restaurant at Westhaven Marina, which has been around for over 30 years, ranked second in New Zealand and respectably landed in 20th on the global list.

The travel website's global list put The Old Stamp House Restaurant in Ambleside in the UK in first place, with the dining establishment already having earned one Michelin star

Second on the list was La Maison d'a Cote in Montlivault, France, which has two Michelin stars, closely followed by Japanese restaurant Ise Sueyoshi in Tokyo.

TripAdvisor also compiled a list of everyday eats, which have a more affordable price point.

Gramado's in Blenheim took the crown within New Zealand on the everyday eats list, with its Brazilian themed menu sitting comfortably under the $40 price point.

New Zealand's top 10 fine-dining restaurants in the TripAdvisor 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards

1. The Grove, Auckland

2. Sails Restaurant, Auckland

3. Arbour, Marlborough

4. Tatsumi, Queenstown

5. Paris Butter, Auckland

6. Hopgood's & Co, Nelson

7. Jano Bistro, Wellington

8. Ortega Fish Shack, Wellington

​​​​​​​9. Bistro Gentil, Wānaka

​​​​​​​10. Rātā, Queenstown

New Zealand's top 10 everyday eats in TripAdvisor's 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards

​​​​​​​1. Gramado's, Blenheim

​​​​​​​2. Malabar Indian Restaurant & Bar, Taupō

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​3. Blue Kanu, Queenstown

​​​​​​​4. El Mexicano Zapata, Rotorua

​​​​​​​5. Culprit, Auckland

​​​​​​​6. Tokyo Bay, Auckland

​​​​​​​7. Oh Calcutta, Auckland

​​​​​​​8. Bella Cucina, Queenstown

​​​​​​​9. Gothenburg, Hamilton

​​​​​​​10. The Thirsty Whale Restaurant & Bar, Napier