Twitter Fleets slammed for being just like Snapchat, Instagram stories

Social media site Twitter has added a way to make posts that disappear after a few hours, which has outraged the site's users.
Twitter named the "new" feature Fleets and it's already being roasted for it.
The company said it's to "share fleeting thoughts" but it also shares its name with a popular "bowel irrigation" product.
After a trial in Brazil, the feature has been expanded to Twitter's global users.
Many of them hate it and think Twitter should focus on fixing the features it already has.
Disappearing content is not a new idea and has already been introduced on a number of other platforms including Facebook. Instagram stories were also panned when they were first introduced but have since grown to become many people's main point of focus and interaction on the app.
Whether that happens on Twitter remains to be seen, but so far users are having fun roasting the "new" feature.
Some defended the app's decision but hoped it didn't lead to the site becoming like every other social media platform.
Many people's debut fleets have been pictures of themselves, which has led to some unfortunate ego checks for some on a social media platform where people don't even know what some of the most popular posters look like.
Others have already grown tired of the whole conversation.