Twitter Fleets slammed for being just like Snapchat, Instagram stories

Twitter is facing a backlash from users over the 'new' feature.

Social media site Twitter has added a way to make posts that disappear after a few hours, which has outraged the site's users.

Twitter named the "new" feature Fleets and it's already being roasted for it.

The company said it's to "share fleeting thoughts" but it also shares its name with a popular "bowel irrigation" product.

After a trial in Brazil, the feature has been expanded to Twitter's global users.

Many of them hate it and think Twitter should focus on fixing the features it already has.

Maybe instead of the stupid “Fleets” Twitter has forced upon us, they could just fix the thing where the tweet you’re reading disappears as your timeline refreshes. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 19, 2020

the original "fleet" was when you get a glimpse of a good tweet on your timeline and then it gets auto-refreshed out of existence — raf (@prafxis) November 20, 2020

So Twitter can give Instagram style "fleets" yet still refuses to acknowledge that we actually want a edit button!! pic.twitter.com/u0YlyidnQ0 — ✿ฺ Tania ✿ฺ (@Taniacook) November 19, 2020

Disappearing content is not a new idea and has already been introduced on a number of other platforms including Facebook. Instagram stories were also panned when they were first introduced but have since grown to become many people's main point of focus and interaction on the app.

Whether that happens on Twitter remains to be seen, but so far users are having fun roasting the "new" feature.

The guy at the Snapchat hq who forgot to copyright stories pic.twitter.com/PZmPpg0k1j — Kyle (@kyleevison) November 19, 2020

me posting the same stories on snapchat, instagram and twitter pic.twitter.com/06vJjTAx7I — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) November 19, 2020

Some defended the app's decision but hoped it didn't lead to the site becoming like every other social media platform.

i’m cool with twitter stories as long as they’re used how they’re supposed to be: making ur life seem miserable. making ur life seem perfect is for instagram. there will be none of that here — James (@CaucasianJames) November 17, 2020

me thinking about how adding fleets shifts the balance of power on Twitter towards hot people pic.twitter.com/0DhVSmFsUW — postmaster-general cameron wilson (@cameronwilson) November 19, 2020

Many people's debut fleets have been pictures of themselves, which has led to some unfortunate ego checks for some on a social media platform where people don't even know what some of the most popular posters look like.

Posted my face on fleets and i lost followers pic.twitter.com/T82o2V6bn6 — North Boy (@BvllyBxndz) November 19, 2020

Others have already grown tired of the whole conversation.