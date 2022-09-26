Trisha Paytas recently welcomed daughter Malibu Barbie. Photo / Instagram@TrishaPaytas

A social media star has given her first born child a very unusual name – internet users are divided over whether they love it or hate it.

Trisha Paytas recently welcomed daughter Malibu Barbie with husband Moses Hacmon after struggling with fertility issues.

The influencer, who originally shot to online fame on YouTube in 2006, has been documenting her pregnancy with her millions of followers.

But fans have been left divided over the 34-year-old's "bold" choice in name, with some even questioning if the moniker was real.

"Leave it to Trish to give her a horrible name. She's a baby not a doll," one furious woman wrote on Twitter.

"No way Trisha Paytas named her baby Malibu Barbie..." another questioned.

"Malibu Barbie. It's certainly a bold choice, glad mum, dad and baby are healthy and happy but that's a name," someone else added.

As one ranted: "Malibu Barbie is cruel and selfish. It is an ugly game played by the poor baby's parents. It is NOT a cute name."

Trisha Paytas with Malibu Barbie and her husband Moses Hacmon. Photo / Instagram@TrishaPaytas

However others said the unusual name was "cute", adding it was a "fitting" choice for Trisha who is known for being eccentric and over the top.

"Idk bout you all but I think that the name 'Malibu' is so cute for a baby. Trisha Paytas did something right for once," one wrote.

"Controversial opinion but I love Trisha Paytas' baby's name… Malibu Barbie is so cute," another agreed.

"Yall sh*tting on Trisha Paytas' baby's name but after lots of consideration I have decided that I kinda love it," someone else mused.

But the moniker is so "out there" it has left some convinced it is a "fake" name given in order to protect the bub's privacy.

what if trisha paytas is being internet smart and tricking us into believing that malibu barbie isn't actually her baby's real name but a pseudonym to protect her privacy?



(and even if it isn't the name is cute regardless) — rai 🍂 SAW MXMTOON‼️ (@frgzwrld) September 16, 2022

it's a fake name. most celebrities aren't going to put their real babies' names out there for obvious reasons — Lina (@Lina19_x) September 16, 2022

It appears Trisha, who has described her daughter as a "miracle", isn't letting the commentary affect her and has given fans a full tour of little Malibu Barbie's fully decked out nursery.

Pink nursery cops backlash

The social media star gave fans a tour inside Malibu's very pink nursery recently. Photo / Instagram@TrishaPaytas

The YouTube star shared a video showing off the luxury nursery husband Moses had created for their first child.

The pink room has handpainted murals on the wall of the iconic kids toy as well as beach scenes and their daughter's name Malibu Barbie emblazoned across the wall where the pink cot is positioned.

Everything from the carpet to the furniture is pink – even Trisha's outfit as she gives the tour to fans.

However, the striking room has attracted criticism, with some claiming the new mum is going "overboard" with the Barbie branding.

"Girl about to be sued by Mattel," one woman claimed.

"This child is having a personality shoved onto her and it's breaking my heart," another argued.

But there were also plenty who "loved" the nursery, telling Trisha she "nailed it".