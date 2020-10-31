Trick or treat: North Shore, Auckland, suburb takes Halloween to the next level

It was all smiles in Torbay last night where residents trick-or-treated in style. Photo / Supplied

Swarms of people took over streets and front lawns in a North Shore suburb yesterday to celebrate the spookiest night of the year.

Torbay resident Gabby Nunes says thousands of people flooded the streets last night with the hope of building up their Halloween haul.

Alexander Ave in Torbay is known for its Halloween celebrations, which are growing in popularity each year, says Nunes.

The night was weeks in the planning, complete with food trucks serving crepes, paella and coffee, she says.

A group of local parents collect donations which go towards providing lollies and other supplies, she says.

Trick-or-treaters fill the streets to celebrate Halloween. Photo / Supplied

Her 10-year-old daughter was so excited she had been talking about it since the beginning of the month, she says.

"There were a lot of families, people from the community. It was cool to be there," she says.

Torbay locals go all out for Halloween with front lawn displays. Photo / Supplied

The rain didn't put anyone off, either.

Photos from the suburb show crowds of dressed-up people trick-or-treating, with queues forming outside some houses.

Torbay wasn't the only suburb on the North Shore that got creative last night.

In Northcote Point a towering, metres-high spooky display got the neighbourhood in the spirit.

A home in Northcote Point put on a spooky display for locals. Photo / Supplied

The display was complete with neon lights, steam jets and even a custom headstone reading: Belle Vue Ave 2020.