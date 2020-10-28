Gory Halloween decorations summon cops to shocked Dallas suburb

Artist Steven Novak created a Halloween sensation with dummies and 75 litres of blood. Photo / Facebook, Supplied

Neighbours have called the cops after a Dallas suburb was disturbed by some seriously gory Halloween decorations.

A Texan suburb has been shaken by a local artist's attempt to "paint the town red" for the October 31 celebrations. Not satisfied with pumpkin Jack o' Lanterns, Steven Novak used 75 litres of fake blood to create his shocking "hyperreal" diorama.

Novak was determined that he wanted to create a sensation with his decorations. "No lights, fog machine, or camp…" He told the Dallas Observer he wanted to make "something that would really freak people out walking by in the dark. So I whipped up some dummies and slung 20 gallons of blood all over."

With props including a fake chainsaw, machete and a safe box dropped from the roof of the M Street property – the blood paints a story that is seriously graphic.

The gory diorama has neighbours concerned. Photo / Facebook, Supplied

When passing trick or treaters or curious kids ask what happened to the dismembered corpses, Novak simply replies: "They ate too many Skittles."

Not everyone is as enthusiastic about the stomach-churning gore on the front lawn.

Novak told the Observer that he has had police turn up to the crime-scene recreation with some difficult questions. Concerned neighbours have been dialling police regularly but there is little they can do. Cop cars only add an extra layer of drama to the display.

"I was only home twice to receive them. They told me they thought it was cool and that they were only there because they were required to reply to complaints from the sergeant."

He shared photos of one of the most recent conversations with police officers via facebook with the caption: "how to summon the police".

Previous years Novak has indulged in decorations including "flying ghosts" and "7-foot tall snow sculptures" but having received so much attention for this year's exhibition, he is determined to plan bigger stunts.

Honestly, though, I think I could've used more," he told the Observer. "Next year though!"