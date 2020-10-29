Revealed: New Zealand's Halloween horror movie pick

Google search data reveals New Zealand's top choice for a horror movie on Halloween. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied / Getty Images

Halloween this weekend will see many New Zealander's setting in for a night of fright, and now new research has revealed the movie we're most likely to pick.

Premier Inn analysed search engine data from more than 80 popular horror movies, showing the worldwide picks for Halloween viewing.

The research states: "We wanted to find out the most popular horror movies that people want to watch at Halloween, here in the UK, but also in other countries, to see if different places have different tastes in spooky shows. We analysed the number of online searches made every October for over 80 popular modern and classic horror movies across 15 countries around the world."

Alien (1979) is New Zealand's pick for Hallowen viewing according to the data. Photo / Supplied

In Aotearoa, the data says we're most likely to want to tune into the 1979 classic Alien. The sci-fi horror directed by Ridley Scott proved a popular choice worldwide, it also topped search data in France, England, Spain, Norway and Germany.

The map of the world's favourite horrors to watch in October. Photo / Premier Inn

According to the data, Alien registered 21,800 searches in NZ, and was followed closely by Gerald's Game, a 2017 Netflix horror directed and written by Mike Flanagan. The third most popular pick was creepy clown flick It, with 19,500 searches. Zombieland: Double Tap, The Babysitter, and Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows were also popular choices.

USA's most popular movie was The Shining, whereas Canada has Saw listed as their top pick.

New Zealand's top Halloween horror movies

1. Alien (21,800 searches)

2. Gerald's Game (20,340 searches)

3. It (19,500 searches)

4. Zombieland: Double Tap (18,130 searches)

5. The Babysitter (17,570 searches)

6. What We Do In The Shadows (17,000 searches)

7. Hereditary (16,900 searches)

8. The Shining (16,800 searches)

9. Scream (16,100 searches)

10. Midsommar (14,840 searches)

11. Insidious (14,400 searches)

12. Annihilation (13,780 searches)

13. The Conjuring (13,600 searches)