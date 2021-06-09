Total eclipse of the heart: What today's eclipse means for your relationship

New Zealanders had front row seats to the first 'real' blood supermoon in over 40 years and it did not disappoint. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealanders had front row seats to the first 'real' blood supermoon in over 40 years and it did not disappoint. Video / NZ Herald

The super blood moon caused a bit of an astrological pandemic in May – and it appears it's not over yet.

The rare sight, while beautiful to look at, posed a "tremendous amount of emotion" for every star sign, if astrologers are to be believed.

Astrologers claimed it brought out the "crazy in people" and may have led to relationship breakdowns.

And with this year's only solar eclipse on its way (on June 10), coupled with the recent total lunar eclipse, Australia's intuitive astrologer and spiritual adviser Rose Smith told news.com.au it will have definite implications on relationships.

The super blood moon visited us only last month. Photo / Getty Images

But the good news is, people will also be having a lot more sex.

"There is going to lots of sex happening, but couples may also break up because they may act on their emotions too quickly and too impatiently," Smith claimed.

"On the other hand, talking things through that have been brewing for a while, and that have finally been resolved, could lead to sex.

"I'd imagine there's going to be lots of babies born nine months from now."

She said if you have one person holding back while the other wants to merge, then it could lead to heated arguments.

"Union is the ultimate goal but the path there is full of twists and turns, ups and downs and all of this plays out in our relationships."

'This year's only solar eclipse is could be wreaking havoc on our bodies, hearts and minds,' claims intuitive astrologer Rose Smith. Photo / Getty Images

She said a lunar and solar eclipse are as powerful as each other, and with both happening so close together, a spiritual process has started but isn't complete until sometime after this Thursday's solar eclipse.

"Lunar eclipses are about integrating experiences – the focus is internal or within – while solar eclipses are about taking action and the focus is external. You make the inner changes first then do something about the situation by releasing these experiences physically.

"Relationships may have broken up on the night [of the super blood moon] but couples are just as likely to break up now because it's about the action."

Smith said despite the fact the solar eclipse won't be seen in Australia and New Zealand with the naked eye (only in the Northern Hemisphere), we will still experience the spiritual, emotional and physical consequences.

"The danger period isn't over yet because what can happen is the effects of an eclipse can last up to six months, but certainly a few months there can be consequences to all this energy flying around."

She said if something has been brewing inside of you for some time, you're likely to have a "great explosion of energy".

"The solar eclipse is in Gemini, this means that Gemini and other air signs Libra and Aquarius will also be affected and will need to have a good handle on their emotions.

"They are also doubly affected because Mercury is in retrograde in Gemini now and until June 21 making for lots of misunderstandings and miscommunications and problems with technology."

The eclipse is sometimes referred to as the Ring of Fire because the moon doesn't completely block out the sun and leaves a ring of light. Photo / Getty Images

She added that some people may be a lot more stressed than usual and may experience headaches, neck and shoulder pain.

"This is because we are now making things more physical, including our emotions and decisions as the internal changes have already been made following May 26's total lunar eclipse and super blood moon."

She said that while the ramifications of the June 10 eclipse can last for months, July is looking quiet.

"The good news is we should feel alleviation from these symptoms following Thursday's solar eclipse.

"People should be starting to feel better, and our minds and emotions should be clearer so we can start to realise the direction we need to go in to move forward.

"Whether that's coming to terms with ending a relationship, focusing on work or business after an initial shock or confrontation, or whatever it may be – starting to plan and taking action will help."

Likely physical manifestations during the solar eclipse

• Aries (March 21 to April 19): Communications and your local environment are highlighted. There are new beginnings coming soon in communications, publications, promotion, study or perhaps communications with distant family members including siblings.

• Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Seeds can be planted now which will transform your money, possessions and communications. Events from the past may pop up and any feelings with those may also influence your current thinking, especially regarding the things you value. Mercury is Retrograde so ensure everything important is in writing.

• Gemini (May 21 to June 20): It's time to think about a new look! Change your appearance and your core beliefs about a new direction you could take in life. You can be more perceptive and sensitive now which enables you to pick up what's going on with others now.

• Cancer (June 21 to July 22): You may feel sensitive and perhaps even a little moody so it's best to grab some quiet time now. It's a great time to meditate and pay special attention to your dreams and intuitions. It's also worth contemplating your life's direction and spiritual journey.

• Leo (July 23 to August 22): There are new beginnings with groups and connections. Perhaps some new friends come into your life, and you may also feel a need for community now. Deepening your relationships is worthwhile. You could attend functions, socialise, and make some new friends.

• Virgo (August 23 to September 22): New beginnings are starting in your house of vocation, career and life direction. Your reputation and social status may also feature strongly now. Whatever you do tends to be more public than usual. The world sees more of you personally, whether you want them to or not.

• Libra (September 23 to October 22): Perhaps you're thinking about going on a break somewhere? Your life can become larger now through study or meeting new people, especially those with foreign connections. Your spiritual life also expands so look at the big picture and don't be afraid to try new things.

• Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): You may have concerns about joint finances or intimacy now. Do try to be objective especially around women and your partner because your emotions are likely to show. There are new beginnings around shared resources such as finances, property or some deep hidden things like secrets.

• Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): Give your time and attention to close relationships especially with women or significant partners both personal and business. There could be a rejuvenation of existing arrangement or new partnerships can form.

• Capricorn (December 22nd to January 19): New beginnings are likely in your health or general wellbeing. Your everyday habits and work could also have new procedures or arrangements. Self-improvement both mind and body could be on your mind.

• Aquarius (January 20th to February 18): It's time to come out of your shell by expressing your true feelings, especially your playful or dramatic side. Perhaps romance is on your agenda too. You may also be more interested in drama, sports and entertainment in general.

• Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Spend some time at home or with your family. There are opportunities for positive growth at home and you may do some renovations, gardening or perhaps your home becomes more of a sanctuary where people feel comfortable, private and secure.