Too Young: Lee-Anne Duncan explores legacy of a parent’s early death on children

By Lee-Anne Duncan
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Wellington writer Lee-Anne Duncan with photographs of her mother, Lynore, on her wedding day in 1969. Photo / Marty Melville

Lee-Anne Duncan was still at primary school when her mother died. Through her Too Young project, she’s collected the stories of dozens of other Kiwis who faced their own childhood loss of a parent and how it changed their lives.

When I was 8, my mother told me she

