Premium

Carol Hirschfeld is back on screen – this time as the voice of musician Shayne Carter

By
Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Carol Hirschfeld is back on screen, narrating musician Shayne Carter's new docoumentary, Life In One Chord.

When you picture Carol Hirschfeld, is she sitting or standing?

For many of us, the journalist and presenter doesn’t exist from the waist down. She is forever a buttoned-up blazer, still hands and a calm, authoritative voice, welcoming us to the evening’s news.

Perhaps then, you should be

