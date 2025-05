Make the most of the last of the tomato season with this piquant relish. Photo / Fresh Media

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Make the most of the last of the tomato season with this piquant relish. Photo / Fresh Media

A good relish can take the humble cheese sandwich to new heights. Try it as an accompaniment to cold meats or give a jar of relish as a homemade gift.

This is an old family recipe that has a subtle spiciness. Adjust the amount of chillis depending on their heat level. This is meant to be a family-friendly relish, not a super spicy one.

Tomato relish

Makes 4 jars

Ingredients