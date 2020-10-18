Toddler sent nude photos to mother's phone contacts

The SnapChat friends of one mum received a little post-bathtime surprise. Photo / 123rf

Emily Schmitt

was left "mortified" after discovering naked photos of her had been sent to contacts in her phone by her toddler.

While the mother of four dried her daughter's hair she gave the 2-year-old her phone.

As Schmitt stood naked drying her daughter's hair, she didn't realise her daughter was taking photos.

The toddler snapped pictures and then sent them to her mother's Snapchat contact lists, including

to former university friends and work colleagues.

She had no idea what her daughter had done until she received a text from a friend.

"Thanks for the nude" a co-worker texted back.

The naked image was sent to 15 people, including university friends, a work acquaintance, former clients and co-workers.

Schmitt sent out an apology and some confirmed they'd actually been sent a picture of her ceiling and Carsyn's foot, others revealed they had seen her fully nude from the 'backside'.

Despite being embarrassed at the time, she now sees the funnier side of the incident.

Emily, from Ohio in the US, said: "I was mortified. I literally think I died for a minute then came back to life so I could tell people what happened.

"It's so funny - this child of mine is wild. We just say she's feral - she cannot be tamed.

"My parents own the real estate brokerage that I work for. To make matters even worse I walked in the next day and my dad, who's the broker, was like 'oh look, here comes the company porn star'.

"I was like 'okay, I quit. I'm done'.

"It's just a joke all round here and I thought it's a dark, twisted world at the moment so sharing something on a Monday morning to make people laugh would help out.

"I'd taken a shower that morning and after I get out the shower, I stay naked while I'm drying my hair because it's hot.

"I remember my 2-year-old sitting on my bed and I said 'oh my god Ashley, I'm so sorry'.

"She said 'I want to make sure you're aware in case it was sent to anyone else'.

"At that moment I thought 'oh god'. I said 'tell me what I'm dealing with here - what angle?'

"She said I was standing there doing my hair and they saw it from the backside."

After chatting with Ashley, Emily discovered little Carsyn had sent SnapChat messages to 15 people - including a former university friend who had a crush on her mum.

Emily said: "I pulled Snapchat up to go to the sent stuff and there was probably 15 people that she had snapped that morning that I didn't.

"It's people I don't talk to all the time. I was like 'oh, there's the guy I went to college with who had a crush on me' and 'oh, there's a past client of mine', 'there's an old co-worker'.

"I don't know it went to everybody. I immediately responded to everybody and some responded back to say the picture they got was the ceiling, or a sideways picture of a kid's foot.

"It didn't go to everybody but it for sure went to one of my agents and one of my past clients.

"Luckily it was Snapchat so we've got to find the positives. It didn't save and no one took a picture or screenshotted it.

"It's gone forever. That's a small comfort after everyone seeing my butt in the morning."

Now Emily has shared her embarrassing story with social media users and has been comforted to know she's not the only one with humiliating tales to tell.

Emily said: "Everybody is laughing. I immediately posted it to SnapChat just because I wanted to apologise so everyone knew what happened if they got it.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people are bursting out laughing because they know it could happen to them.

"Other people are sharing stories about how their toddler went on Facebook Live while they were naked. It's not just me.

"When I called my husband, Derek, he burst out laughing. He said 'only Carsyn would do this'.

"He said 'I'm upset Carsyn didn't send it to me'" she told the Sun.