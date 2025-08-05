Pre-make some braised brisket infused with herbs and spices to create this sandwich, which is among the finalists in The Great NZ Toastie Takeover.

Toastie Takeover: NZ’s best toasted sandwiches and how to make them at home

It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it – for the past 43 days, judges have been travelling the country searching for New Zealand’s best toasted sandwich.

There were 208 entries in The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover, from Whangārei to Te Anau, making it the biggest year yet for the competition that began eight years ago.

To be eligible, entrants had to adhere to a few rules: their sandwiches had to include a toasted top and bottom dough-based ingredient and be cooked or grilled, heated in presses, panini makers or toasted sandwich machines. They must also include McLure’s Pickles and cheese as a part of the sandwich filling, should be hot or warm when served, and able to be eaten using the hands from start to finish.

Thirteen finalists have been chosen and you can order their sandwiches from their menus until August 20, when the supreme winner will be revealed. This year’s finalists are: