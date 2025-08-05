Pre-make some braised brisket infused with herbs and spices to create this sandwich, which is among the finalists in The Great NZ Toastie Takeover.
It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it – for the past 43 days, judges have been travelling the country searching for New Zealand’s best toasted sandwich.
There were 208 entries in The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover, from Whangārei to Te Anau, making it the biggest yearyet for the competition that began eight years ago.
To be eligible, entrants had to adhere to a few rules: their sandwiches had to include a toasted top and bottom dough-based ingredient and be cooked or grilled, heated in presses, panini makers or toasted sandwich machines. They must also include McLure’s Pickles and cheese as a part of the sandwich filling, should be hot or warm when served, and able to be eaten using the hands from start to finish.
Thirteen finalists have been chosen and you can order their sandwiches from their menus until August 20, when the supreme winner will be revealed. This year’s finalists are:
If you can’t make it to all of the finalists’ cafes and restaurants, we’ve picked four recipes you can create at home to give you a taste of what’s on offer.
Recipes use McLure’s pickles – other brands are available.
Piggy Bank by The Offering at Moore Wilsons
Makes one
This sandwich features pulled pork and bacon, but the cheese and pickles are the stars of the show. Experiment with a mix: cheddar and mozzarella are a great combination, but gouda, provolone, or even a sharp blue can take things up a notch. You can also add smoked paprika, onion powder, dried parsley, or basil to your butter for extra flavour.
Spread one side of each slice of bread with the butter.
On one slice, on the unbuttered side, layer half of the cheese. Add layers of crisp bacon, pickles, kimchi, peri peri aioli, sliced apple and pulled pork.
Top your filling with remaining cheese, then add the second slice of bread (buttered side facing out).
Place in the toastie press (or a pan over medium heat). Cook for 4–5 minutes, until golden brown, crisp and the cheese is melted throughout.
Take out of the press, lightly brush the outside with a touch more butter, then dust with grated parmesan for a golden finish.
Braised Birria Brotha by Capers Cafe + Store
Meat makes 12 servings; sandwich makes one
Pre-make a big piece of braised brisket infused with herbs and spices to create this rich, delicious sandwich. The meat can then be used to make 12 sandwiches, perfect for a winter lunch for a crowd, or a handheld dinner in front of the rugby.
Layer bottom portion with half of the parmesan and mozzarella.
Add brisket, red onion, coriander and pickles. Top with remaining cheese.
Put panini top on and brush with chilli oil.
Toast in panini press until cheese is melted.
Served cut in half, with warmed consomme dipping sauce on the side.
Miss Mac McClure by Johnny Crema
Makes one
Mac ‘n’ cheese meets classic toasted sandwich ingredients in this mash-up created by Johnny Crema’s Queenstown food truck. It makes for a hearty sandwich that is a meal in itself, heavy on the carbs and lots of flavour.
Ingredients:
2 slices of white loaf (Queenstown’s European Bakery is recommended)
¼ cup dry macaroni
¼ cup McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, roughly chopped
Boil your macaroni in salted water until al dente. Drain, reserving ⅛ cup of pasta water. Let the pasta cool slightly.
Mix the macaroni, chopped pickles, chopped bacon, grated cheese, pasta water, pickle juice and chilli flakes together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add enough cheese sauce to coat everything evenly.
Slather cheese sauce on each slice of bread, then pile on the macaroni mixture.
Slice the whole pickles and add a layer, then add bacon and extra grated cheese.
Toast in a sandwich press or pan until golden on both sides and cheese is melted.
Slice your sandwich in half (triangles, of course) and press the melty edges into the reserved chopped crispy bacon.
This Pickle’s On Fire by All Good Bagels
Meat makes four servings; sandwich makes one
Start a day before with this fried-chicken toastie to ensure a great brine on the chicken. When it comes to frying it, either use a small deep-fat fryer or an air fryer set to 180C. Assemble all of the other delicious ingredients while the chicken is hot.