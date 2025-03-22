If you ask a New Zealander, they’ll probably tell you mince on toast is a Kiwi invention – one of those no-fuss, hearty meals that popped up in farm kitchens and city flats alike. But in 2017, a minor food scandal erupted when the website Eater described mince on toast as “quintessentially British.”

The British public’s response? Utter confusion. Many had never heard of the dish, let alone considered it part of their national cuisine. Enter New Zealand, stage left. Seeing an opening, Kiwis proudly stepped in to claim it as their own, setting off a cross-hemisphere debate over the dish’s true origins.

The Guardian covered the whole saga, pointing out that while recipes for mince on toast appeared in British cookbooks as early as 1865, the dish had largely faded from UK menus. New Zealand, on the other hand, had embraced it wholeheartedly, keeping it alive in homes and cafés for generations. So, did we steal mince on toast? Or did we rescue it? Either way, it’s safe to say that no one loves it quite like Kiwis do.

Mince on toast, poached egg, rocket and tomato. Photo / Babiche Martens

Despite the rise of brunches laden with smashed avocado and shakshuka, mince on toast still clings tenaciously to the Kiwi culinary landscape. Why? Because it is comfort food in its purest form. It’s what your nana made when you were a kid, what cafes still serve to tradies and foodies alike, and what can be thrown together with little more than a block of mince, a few seasonings and whatever bread is on hand.

Some things have changed, of course. The watery, flour-thickened mince of the past has given way to richer, more flavourful versions. Today’s mince on toast is more likely to be slow-cooked with Worcestershire sauce, a splash of red wine, or even a hint of spice. The dish has also ventured beyond beef, with lamb, pork, and even plant-based alternatives making an appearance.

Cafes keeping the tradition alive

While mince on toast has long been a staple in Kiwi homes, it has also found its place on the menus of cafes who embrace both its nostalgia and potential for reinvention.

Tucked inside Ponsonby Central, Foxtrot Parlour has built a reputation for indulgent, homely fare. Their take on mince on toast stays true to its roots, featuring rich, slow-cooked beef mince atop thick-cut toast, with the option of a perfectly poached egg to finish. It’s a comforting, no-fuss rendition that feels like a warm hug on a plate.

At Honey Cafe in Takapuna, they’ve elevated the classic with a gourmet twist. Their version features slow-braised beef mince served on crunchy ciabatta toast, accompanied by a house-made potato croquette, roasted tomato, sour cream, parmesan and a poached egg.

While in Grey Lynn, Josy Cafe offers a unique twist on the traditional mince on toast. Their version features Vietnamese-style mince, seasoned with aromatic spices and herbs, served on crusty bread. This fusion of flavours provides a fresh and exciting take on the classic dish, reflecting Auckland’s diverse culinary landscape.

Elsewhere in the country, New Plymouth’s Elixir Cafe serves mince on toast made with local beef, while Rotorua’s Scope dishes theirs up on focaccia.

An upmarket take on mince on toast from Elixir Cafe. Photo / Supplied

How to elevate mince on toast at home

One of the best things about mince on toast is how easily it can be customised. The basic concept – rich, savoury mince on crispy toast – is endlessly adaptable.

Switch up the meat – beef mince is traditional, but lamb adds a slightly gamey depth, while pork mince brings a subtle sweetness. Even plant-based alternatives like lentils or mushroom-based minces can work beautifully.

Spice it up – cumin, smoked paprika, and a touch of chilli can add depth and warmth. A splash of Worcestershire sauce or a dollop of Marmite can take the umami factor up a notch.

Play with toppings – a poached egg is a classic addition, but cheese melts, pickles or even a spoonful of chutney can elevate the dish. A sprinkle of parmesan or a drizzle of truffle oil? Now you’re in fancy cafe territory.

Mince on toast: Not going anywhere anytime soon

Despite its humble ingredients, mince on toast has proven it has serious staying power. It’s nostalgic, satisfying and endlessly adaptable – just as at home in a trendy cafe as it is in a farm kitchen. Whether you prefer the traditional version your grandma used to make or a bougie cafe-style reinvention, one thing’s for certain: mince on toast isn’t going anywhere. And thank goodness for that.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients, and what toppings to choose for different crackers.