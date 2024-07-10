Foley Wines has now assumed the mantle of stewardship for Toast Martinborough, infusing the iconic festival with renewed vibrancy.

In a move that echoes both necessity and opportunity, the acquisition marks a significant juncture in the festival’s storied history, amidst a backdrop of challenges intensified by Covid-19 and unfavourable harvest conditions.

Foley Wines is already a stalwart presence in the Martinborough community through its various vinicultural and gastronomic ventures - Te Kairanga and Martinborough Vineyard are already etched in the region’s landscape.

Plus there is Foley’s custodianship of Grove Mill, Vavasour, Mt Difficulty and Lighthouse Gin - the acquisition of Toast Martinborough brings about a union rooted in pragmatism and passion.

Foley’s pledge to not only settle outstanding debts but also infuse vitality into the festival’s veins garnered unanimous approval from shareholders.

For Pete Monk, the former chairman of Toast Martinborough, this transition represents both closure and continuity.

“Toast has been an emblem of Wairarapa’s vibrancy for three decades,” says Monk.

“This transition ensures the festival’s legacy endures, under the nurturing care of one of our founding shareholders.”

All you need to know about the new Toast Martinborough

Some of the changes for the new face of Toast include a 2.5-kilometre stretch between The Runholder and Ata Rangi closed to traffic and becoming the Festival Road.

The easily accessible and walkable route promises an even more enjoyable experience for all attendees, with only a five to 10-minute walk between each festival site.

Transport options will also be available between wineries, and Tranzit will be operating the Festival Shuttle Route, connecting Martinborough Square and the festival with a hop-on and off bus.

Toast Martinborough is also welcoming Poppies Martinborough to its line-up for the first time. This beloved Martinborough winery joins as the sixth site alongside Ata Rangi, Tirohana Estate, Luna Estate and Moy Hall, while Palliser Estate joins Te Kairanga and Martinborough Vineyard at The Runholder.

Food lovers can look forward to culinary creations from the kitchens of Egmont St Eatery, Tirohana, Trestle & Mortar, Plonk, Graze, Moy Hall, Colombo, Rose & Smith and The Runholder.

Locally brewed beers will be available courtesy of Garage Project, Choice Bros, Parrotdog and more, while live music from The Relatives, The Satisfactions, Shaun Preston and other acts will keep the good vibes rolling.

The VIP experience will still be available for Toast attendees looking to elevate their experience, a ticket of which includes dining with winemakers, a special vintage room, or taking a masterclass - the choice is yours.

The Toast App has everything you need for planning your festival experience, with the full programme released three months before the big day.

Along with wine lists, dining menus and entertainment line-ups, the Toast App lets you see how full each festival site is to help you make the most of your day.

Toast Martinborough 2025 is set to be an intimate and unforgettable event.

With only 6000 tickets available through iTICKET, make sure you’re part of this summer celebration by securing your spot now. Public sale: $115 (+ booking fees). For more information visit Toast Martinborough.

