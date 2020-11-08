Tip Top announces return of Fruju Tropical Snow for limited run

Fruju Tropical Snow is back. Photo / Supplied

Summer just got a lot cooler for Kiwis, with the news that Tip Top is bringing back the Fruju Tropical Snow.

The frozen treat, a mashup of iceblock and icecream, has been brought back before for limited runs in 2014 and 2017 and is a feature of lists of our favourite summer treats.

Rumours have been circulating that the iconic icy treat was coming back and today Tip Top shared the happy news that the pineapple, orange and lemon sorbet is back.

"We know 2020 hasn't been the easiest of years so we thought we'd bring back Fruju Tropical Snow to have Kiwis smiling over summer," says Chris Sew Hoy, Tip Top brand manager.

"We are really excited for the return of this Fruju icon. We know it's highly requested and we have happily made it happen."

Unfortunately, the Fruju Tropical Snow will only be with us for summer, melting away when the seasons shift.

It's now available nationwide in dairies, petrol stations and convenience stores.