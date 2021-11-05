TikTok users confused over bizarre X-ray – can you tell what it is?

This X-ray has confused people. Photo / TikTok / fingerhook1

A man who broke a bone in an undisclosed accident has left the internet scratching their heads after sharing his X-ray.

In a video shared to TikTok, the man shares an image taken by his doctor, showing two pins that have been inserted to help the broken bone heal.

One of the pins has a hook protruding from the affected area of his body, making the injury look rather ghastly.

But despite the man knowing exactly what part of his body he had hurt, he admitted he thought it was another, ahem, more delicate area – and the internet agrees.

So can you figure out what it is?

This X-ray has confused people. Photo / TikTok / fingerhook1

If you guessed finger, you'd be right – but it seems many of us saw something else entirely.

"I didn't think it was a finger at first," one said.

"Oh, it's a finger," another stated.

As one declared: "Thank God it's a finger."

Others said anyone who thought they saw a penis had "dirty minds" – and honestly, we can't argue with that.

"My first thought was, 'why is it so small'," one commented.

"My mind needs to be cleansed ASAP," another joked.

Others were quick to point out it couldn't possibly be the man's private parts as those don't have bones – but it did little to stop minds believing that is what they were seeing.

Even the man whose X-ray it was admitted he even thought it was "my little man" the first time he saw it.

The video – shared by TikTok user @fingerhook1 on October 13 – has had almost 10 million views along with 680,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Despite creating an entire social media platform dedicated to the bizarre "hook" in his finger placed there to help it heal, @fingerhook1 has not yet shared how he broke his digit or why the unusual pin was used to aid recovery.

Instead, he shared a series of videos showing things he could do with his new finger hook, including scratching his cat and girlfriend.