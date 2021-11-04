Spots on UK woman's Halloween costume point to sinister drug trend

A young woman fears she has been spiked with drugs while at a nightclub with her friends. Photo / Amy-Jayne Cramb

A young woman from the UK has spoken out after she believes she was injected with drugs at a nightclub.

Amy-Jayne Cramb, 23, was out celebrating Halloween with friends in Newcastle over the weekend when she noticed some men acting "strangely" close by, reports The Sun.

Just a few minutes later, her friends spotted traces of blood on her Buzz Lightyear costume and realised she had a needle prick on her hand.

Cramb immediately went to the bathroom, squeezed out and washed the wound, before putting on a plaster and going straight to hospital.

The young woman, who works as a health improvement practitioner, filed a report with the police and is now waiting for blood test results.

She is also appealing for others who were in the club that night to come forward if they believe they might have been spiked.

"Needle spiking", or spiking injections, occur when an unsuspecting person is injected with drugs with a needle.

"Absolute pathetic, sad people out there. This should not be a thing you ever need to consider on a night out," she said.

"Pretty much unavoidable unfortunately but please take extra care to look after yourselves and your friends on nights out.

Cramb is calling on other women who fear they may have been spiked to come forward. Photo / Amy-Jayne Cramb

"Jalou [the nightclub] has been informed and CCTV is going to be checked by police.

"They're asking anyone with any similar experiences to come forward as this is becoming increasingly more common.

"So if anyone thinks this has happened to them please come forward to help this be stopped.

"Luckily I have been OK as we knew what to do straight away, and with this being on my hand, I have possibly deflected it if it was meant for a different part of my body. But sadly, not everyone has been as lucky."

In recent weeks, the UK has seen a huge rise in the number of spiking cases.

Countless women have begun boycotting bars and clubs amid growing fears of the sinister trend, which sometimes results in blackouts and memory loss.