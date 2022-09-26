Meghan Markle's family have reached out through media to ask the Duchess to "do the right thing". Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle's family have reached out through media to ask the Duchess to "do the right thing". Photo / Getty Images

Watching feuding brothers Prince William and Prince Harry call a truce at their grandmother's funeral has prompted Meghan Markle's family to reach out to her again.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, watched snippets of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with his son, Thomas Jr, who said he was "overcome with emotion at how every person spectating was honoured to be there and respectful".

Thomas Jnr is Meghan's half brother and has spoken out directly against his famous sibling, addressing her ongoing silence toward their father.

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, has never met her children. Photo / File

"Dad treated you like a princess your entire life and deserves the respect.

"You didn't call him for his heart attacks or stroke, but it's never too late."

He also said he'd, "like to send this invitation for her to do the right thing and make amends with her father.

"But she also has to make amends with our sister Samantha and myself.

"Everyone makes mistakes – it's never too late to do the right thing."

The renewed calls for a reconciliation stem from the falling out between Meghan and her father ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Just days before the lavish nuptials, Thomas Markle was caught out posing for paparazzi shots and went on to claim he had a heart attack. Due to his alleged condition, he announced he would not be able to be there to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. Photo / Twitter

Last year, in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duchess discussed her father's "betrayal".

"When I said we won't be able to protect our own kids one day and I said, 'So I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,'" she revealed to Winfrey.

"He wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.

"I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child."

The Sussex children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have never met their grandfather.