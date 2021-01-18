Thomas Markle to release new documentary with 'unseen videos and photos' of Meghan

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has revealed he's planning to make a documentary about his life.

Markle, 76, said the doco would reveal previously unseen footage and photographs of his daughter, reports the Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, hasn't seen her father since before she married Prince Harry.

Markle, who is a retired Hollywood lighting director, spoke to The Sun about details of the documentary, revealing that, "It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there.

"Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began.

"We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins. It's kind of like "What happened to my baby girl?"."

Markle, who currently lives in Mexico, said he planned to have the film ready for release by the end of the year. He shared details of the breakdown in the relationship between him and Meghan in a Channel 5 doco last year.

Meghan lived with her father from the age of 11 until she turned 18, during which time Markle claims he paid her school and college fees. But the relationship went south after he was unable to go to her 2018 wedding after emergency heart surgery.

Thomas Markle says he's releasing a documentary about his daughter Meghan. Photo / File

Markle has never met his grandson Archie and only found out Meghan was pregnant when he heard it on the radio, he said.

He claimed that Meghan and Harry had said "trashy" things about him and that his relationship with his daughter was beyond repair.

In the documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story, he revealed he was "disappointed and embarrassed" by the Sussexes' decision to step down from their senior royal roles.

They had an "obligation" to represent the royals, he claimed. He went on to say that their newfound freedom to net money-making deals would put the royals' reputation in jeopardy.

It comes after Meghan and Harry signed contracts to produce their own shows for Netflix, as well as podcasts for Spotify.