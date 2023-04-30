Meghan Markle and her father Thomas, 77, who has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke. Photos / Getty Images, Channel 5

Thomas Markle has hit out at his daughter Meghan Markle again, this time with the estranged father saying she is “killing and mourning” him.

The 78-year-old – along with his other two children, Samantha and Thomas Jr – sat down with Liam Bartlett in an exclusive interview with 7News Spotlight to “set the record straight” about their relationship with the Duchess of Sussex and “give their side of the story”.

In the documentary that aired in Australia last night and features many photos of Meghan as a teen with the trio, Thomas explosively claimed his 41-year-old daughter “killed me and then she mourned me”. Adding, “I refuse to be buried by her,” as he believes she is the one who put an end to their relationship.

Thomas and Meghan Markle. Photo / 7News Spotlight

Discussing his stroke last year that left him struggling to speak, he said: “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke - if that doesn’t move her - what would?”

Despite the brutal claim, Thomas continued to say he is “open to any kind of conversation” that may help him and Meghan repair their relationship telling 7News, “I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences.” Adding, “I think Harry should take the lead here and try and put us together some way. I think he could help.”

Thomas also made a “deathbed” plea throughout the interview, admitting he wants to “make amends” with Meghan and see his two grandchildren for the first time before it is “too late”

Meghan Markle in high school when she was crowned prom queen. Photo / 7News Spotlight

“She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly I was thrown out...we were close all her life. From the sixth grade on, she lived with me. And I got her through high school. I got her through college.”

Explaining the breakdown of the relationship, he added, “It’s a huge disappointment and it’s sad every day.”

Meghan reportedly fell out with her father after he made headlines for taking money from paparazzi for staged photos ahead of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding as well as his repeated interviews following where he called out the couple publicly.

When asked what Thomas would say to her if they found themselves in the same room together, he told 7News, “Let’s go somewhere and talk. And I’d say ‘what’s wrong? How can I fix this?’.”

The Duchess’s half-brother and sister also spoke about their difficult relationship with the Californian-based royal with Thomas Jr claiming Meghan has neglected their father.

“She has got to ask herself every day. Why am I doing this to my father,” he said.

Samantha, Thomas and Thomas Jr. Markle. Photo / 7News Spotlight

“I feel sorry for him {Markle Snr) and I don’t think he should be deprived of his daughter.

“If it wasn’t for his hard work and his love for her, she wouldn’t be where she’s at right now.”

“Some day Meghan’s going to realise that she’s missing out on a really good tight-knit family. I mean we’re all still together all the time no matter what, and you can’t put a price on that.”

He continued to point the finger and say their father “didn’t do anything” but that Meghan woke up one day and “decided that she doesn’t have a family”.

“‘I believe she had a clear motive for writing family off because it would seemingly justify all of the lies that she told the royal family.” He said.

Elsewhere, Meghan’s sister, Samantha, 58 – who recently lost her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess, called her “toxic”.

“I don’t think she’s capable of empathy, remorse, or shame. I don’t think she could feel enough to apologise.

Samantha Markle also appears in the series. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

Samantha also claimed there was “something missing in their eyes” at Meghan and Harry’s wedding and hit out at how she believes Meghan felt she wasn’t good enough for the Royal family.

“Instead of saying look I’ve worked very hard, my family was upper middle class, he [her dad] put her through the best schools, he did the best he could, he loved me, he sacrificed, and for that I’m grateful.

“‘Instead, what she did, was engage in self-glorification and leave everyone else out of the equation as if she existed in a vacuum.”

Samantha said she thinks Meghan would “still be a waitress” if it weren’t for their father.

7News Spotlight’s Bartlett asked the trio: “How’s this for a hypothetical? Meghan rings you tomorrow, Thomas, and says, ‘Let’s get together and talk with Harry’. But the condition is that all three of you never do another media interview ever again, full stop.”

Thomas replied: “Well, I would agree to it if, indeed, it was a real get-together.”

Samantha added: “If it was mutual. In other words, if paid PR, if there was some guarantee that that paid PR machine wasn’t going to be talking about us.”

Thomas Jr joked: “Is this where she’s going to come walking out one of the doors?”