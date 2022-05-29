Thomas Markle has left hospital five days after suffering a serious stroke. Photo / Channel 5

Thomas Markle has left hospital five days after suffering a serious stroke. Photo / Channel 5

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has been discharged from hospital five days after suffering a huge stroke.

He fell ill in Mexico last week and was rushed to hospital by emergency ambulance, The Sun reported at the time.

Markle reportedly lost his speech following the stroke, which came after he had already suffered another health scare last week. He's now told the Mail on Sunday he feels "hugely grateful" and "knows how lucky he is" to be alive.

"I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I've received from all over the world. People have been so kind.

"I can't speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."

It comes as his daughter Meghan is reportedly trying to reach out to him to end their four-year feud.

He had been planning to fly to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee before he suffered the stroke. His condition is reportedly so serious that he can only communicate by writing messages on paper, sources say.

Markle had a particular message for the Queen, writing on a whiteboard with a felt-tip pen, "I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years."

Markle's stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of his brain. It's understood that his daughter has reached out to him after he was discharged from hospital.

A source told the Sunday Mirror, "Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned.

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to reconcile with her father. Photo / Getty Images

"She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

Meghan is reportedly worried that being in touch with her father will mean she has to speak to her half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr.

The source said: "Meghan can't contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

"If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won't involve Netflix, it won't involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

Markle's health scare comes after he warned in a High Court privacy case that he was so unwell he could "die tomorrow".

He revealed he was "clinically obese", had "heart and lung issues" and was on blood thinners affecting his breathing.

Markle famously missed his daughter's royal wedding in 2018 after suffering a heart attack. His relationship with Meghan crumbled after he posed for paparazzi photos ahead of the ceremony.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have confirmed they will be attending the Queen's party with their children Archie and Lilibet. It's thought they will be staying at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.