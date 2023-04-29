Thomas Markle is set to reveal even more details about his feud with daughter Meghan. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has made a “deathbed” plea to his daughter in an interview set to air just days before the King’s Coronation.

In a clip for the interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, set to air this coming Sunday, Thomas can be seen begging his daughter for a final chance to fix the troubled relationship.

The 78-year-old appears in the trailer holding childhood photos of Meghan and asking “How can I fix this?”

He also made it clear that he fears he doesn’t have much time left to fix the relationship due to poor health and a stroke he suffered last year.

Thomas Markle made headlines for taking money from paparazzi for staged photos ahead of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding and then his repeated interviews following where he called out the couple publicly.

The retired Hollywood lighting director’s plea is a far cry from that of her half-sister Samantha Markle, 58, and her half-brother Thomas Markle Jrs calls, who also appear in the TV special.

“She [Meghan] would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for dad,” says Samantha.

Samantha Markle also appears in the series. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

Samantha also mentioned Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry, describing it as “toxic”.

Samantha has never met Prince Harry and Meghan claimed in her Oprah special that she had very little to do with her half-sister growing up.

Samantha went on to try and sue Meghan for $75,000 in damages, claiming Meghan made “false and malicious statements”. The defamation case against Meghan was dismissed by a Florida judge.

And 56-year-old Thomas Markle Jr is also weighing in on the family drama, stating: “We’re not going to go away.”

Meghan has not spoken to her father in five years and he has never met his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan admitted she tried to reach out to her father and accused him of leaking a private letter she had written to him after the wedding.

She spoke of her apparent betrayal and her subsequent heartbreak in last year’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Thomas Sr has also previously blamed his health issues on the stress from their deteriorated relationship.

The TV special is also set to feature never before seen photos and videos with the former actress, including at her school prom and videos of her as a young child.

The interview is set to be released the week of Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. While Harry is set to attend, Meghan will be staying home in Montecito, California to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day.