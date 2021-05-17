'This feels so wrong': Coles releases meat pie with tomato sauce baked in

Don't mess with the pie. Photo / Getty Images

A meat pie and tomato sauce is an absolute Kiwi staple. But one Aussie company may have just ruined it.

Coles in Australia has released a box of meat pies with the tomato sauce already inside the pastry.

"We've added the sauce so you don't have to," the packaging says, describing it as "a classic with a twist".

The frozen "Tomato Sauce Pies" come in a box of two and are meant to be baked in the oven for 35 minutes.

Coles new frozen pies come with the tomato sauce baked in. Photo / Coles

While the tomato sauce inside the pie might be warm, the reception to the new product has been very frosty.

Australian social media users have shared their thoughts on the "tomato sauce pies" and, while some think the concept could work, others think Coles' "twist" has ruined a true classic.

"Are we really that lazy that they think it's a good idea to pre-sauce and save us from doing it?" one person wondered.

"No. The sauce can't be the same temperature as the pie, that's just weird," someone else said.

""Sauce is the cooling agent! Its stems the tide of lava. What a stupid idea, Next you will get your eggs from pigs to go with the bacon," another pie lover chimed in.

Another Facebook user pointed out that not being able to choose what sauce goes in the pie may be a recipe for disaster as some people are very particular with their tomato sauce.

"No good if the sauce tastes terrible! Ruins the whole pie!"

While Coles says they added the sauce so the customer doesn't have to, a lot of people pointed out that it's not so much a matter of "having to" as it is a matter of "wanting to".

"Adding tomato sauce is part of the ritual. Even when it drips down your arm. That's part of the ritual," one person said.

Sauce in or on the pastry, one thing everyone can agree on: you must always blow on the pie.