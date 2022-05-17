Sarah Ferguson has issued a defiant statement supporting her ex-husband. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has issued a defiant message after her ex-husband, Prince Andrew's sex abuse settlement.

While promoting her new book, Her Heart For A Compass, the Duchess of York has insisted her family will stand "very strong and very tall" after facing a year of fallout as Andrew settled his civil case with sex abuse victim Virginia Giuffre.

The Daily Mail has reported the duchess issued a very brief and vague reference saying, "The York family are a united front and we stand very strong and very tall. When the winds get violent, we keep standing."

Later going on to say how much she misses Princess Diana, "she and I were the only two who really understood what it was like back in the 80s", adding they were each other's comfort in a time of "ferocious" pressure.

Her comments come after the Queen revealed her decision to ban Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with royal experts claiming the move solidifies the fact there is "no way back" for the disgraced prince.

Her Majesty also banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the appearance deciding only working members of the royal family will attend the traditional event.

The Duke of York may appear at other events throughout the Jubilee weekend next month but excluding him from the major royal event is a powerful symbolic snub.

The snub is just one of many – last month the disgraced prince was stripped of his Freedom of City of York title after the councillors of York gathered to debate the motion for a short 30 minutes.

The Duke And Duchess Of York were married 1986-1996 but remain a united front. Photo / Getty Images

Throughout the debate the prince was called "an utter disgrace" and councillors expressed the belief that if he continued to hold the title it would be a "stain" on the city, the Daily Mail has reported.

Members of the public were given the chance to have their say with some calling for the prince to be banned from attending horse racing events in the city, while another said he should be called Andrew Windsor in the future.

The removal of Andrew's title follows the lead of many authorities, institutions and schools who have chosen to distance themselves from the prince following his civil case settlement with Giuffre, Jeffery Epstein's sex trafficking victim.

However, in an effort to ease his suffering, the prince will be allowed to keep his role as vice-admiral.