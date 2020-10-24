Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The White issue: Has Anna Wintour's diversity push come too late?

19 minutes to read

Anna Wintour arriving at Paris Fashion week in Janaruy 2020 in a fur coat. The Vogue editor and Conde Nast artistic director has been accused of being out of touch. Photo / Getty

New York Times
By: Edmund Lee

Vogue's September issue was different this year. Anna Wintour and her staff put it together when more than 15 million people were marching in Black Lives Matter protests nationwide and employees at Vogue's parent company,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.