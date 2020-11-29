The US model helping women catch out their cheating partners on Instagram

This model gets a lot of messages from men - then she noticed that most of them already had girlfriends. Photo / Supplied

A Californian model is helping women catch out their cheating partners on Instagram.

Paige Woolen, 28, has more than 200,000 followers on her main Instagram account and created another one from which she direct messages from men who are suspected to be cheating to see if she can catch them out.

Woolen told the Daily Star, "I had been noticing a lot of guys that DM me on my personal account had profile photos with their girlfriends.

"It got me wondering if their girlfriends know or care that they DM random girls with photos in their bikinis."

She then posts screenshots of the direct message exchanges she has with the men, exposing would-be cheaters, reports the New York Post.

Woolen recently wrote to a man who had a girlfriend, saying: "Just thought you were so-so cute. Was hoping to meet up if you're single of course."

The man replied straight away and said he was "single enough" and asked her if she had Snapchat.

Meanwhile, another man flirted with her and claimed he was single although his Instagram page was full of photos of him posing with his girlfriend.

Woolen, who shares bikini photos of herself on her main Instagram account and gets hundreds of creepy DMs, said she was surprised at some of the exchanges she had with the men online.

She said in the interview with the outlet that "most of them either didn't answer or if they did said something mean or informed me that they had a girlfriend".

"Only a few lied and said they were single."

And while she said she personally believes "snitches should get stitches", she wanted to use her Instagram account to help out the women who follow her.

"I felt like using the power of Instagram for good and helping out my female followers."