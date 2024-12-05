For the adults

1. Fernweh Coffee Subscription Box

It’s hard to go wrong with coffee, making the subscription boxes from Fernweh the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy person. You can purchase a one, three or six-month subscription of 250g, 500g or 1kg of coffee and each month they’ll get a bag of specialty, single-origin coffee delivered to their door. — Sarah Pollok

From $25 from Fernweh

2. Bottle of 27seconds Wine

27seconds is a Social Impact winery that uses wine to fund work against human trafficking, which happens every 27 seconds, on average. All profits go to Hagar; an organisation that provides intensive recovery care to survivors of slavery, trafficking and severe abuse in Cambodia and Vietnam and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. — SP

From $18.99 at 27seconds

3. Zassenhaus Kitchen Timer

It’s one of those simple, decades-old devices that no one thinks they need anymore, but the trusty kitchen timer is still a cook’s best friend. Channelling all the flare of the 1950s, the Zassenhaus Kitchen Timer is eye-catchingly retro and comes in a range of colours to suit anyone’s kitchen. The biggest perk? No more smearing your phone in batter while setting the digital timer. — Anna Sarjeant

$45 from The Studio

4. Ecoya Fresh Pine Mini Goldie Candle

Nothing says Christmas like the smell of pine trees - so why not gift it to a loved one this year with this classic candle from Ecoya? Plus the brushed gold vessel will add a touch of luxe to their home decor year-round. — Bethany Haverland

$29.95 from Ecoya

5. Verve Design Edie Portable LED Table Lamp

This cordless, rechargeable lamp from Bunnings can live anywhere in your home, from bedside to coffee table. It comes in a range of shades to suit your colour scheme, from green to amber to cream. — BH

$35 from Bunnings

6. Acme Bobby Mug

Acme knows how to make a good mug and the Bobby mug is no exception. Friendly and fun with an easy handle, the ceramic mug is perfect for any beverage and comes in five trendy colours but we love the bright orange ‘clay’ the best. — SP

$20.50 from Acme

7. Soap Rainbow Gift Box

These palm oil-free soaps are handcrafted by a small family operation in Kakanui, just south of Ōamaru. Using natural ingredients such as essential oils extracted from plants and flowers, natural clays, and spices, each bar has a luxuriously creamy lather that will make a person feel like they’re getting a special treat after every wash. — Varsha Anjali

$46 at Honey & Spice

8. NZ-made Velvet Toiletry Bag

Is it really Christmas if you don’t receive at least one cosmetics bag? Rather than a generic add-on for a multi-pack of make-up, the velvet collection from 100percentnz plush to the touch. The perfect size for both travel and home, they’re fully lined and finished with a cute tassel. — AS

$39 from 100percentnz

9. Recycle Boutique Gift Card

For the style maverick, a pre-loved gem could be a perfect gift this Christmas. Recycle Boutique has thousands of fairly priced second-hand goodies and a wide range of labels, from international fashion houses to boutique New Zealand brands. — Lana Andelane

Any amount from Recycle Boutique

10. Glossier Balm Dotcom Duo

From the ideal stocking stuffer to a gift for your son’s new girlfriend who you don’t really know but doesn’t leave his side, this Glossier duo is sure to please and ease the awkwardness. It’s a great price point, comes in cute packaging and delivers the perfect pout. — Jenni Mortimer

$50 from Mecca

11. Grillman BBQ Tool Set

A sturdy, three-piece set of high-quality tools for your barbecue is perfect for the dedicated at-home pitmaster. Aptly suited for the summer season, the spatula, tongs and grill rake are made from heavy-duty stainless steel and will last a lifetime. — Tom Rose

$29.99 from Mitre 10

12. Recycled Sari Pot Holder by Fair Trade Bangladesh

Buy a beautiful piece of homeware with character and a meaningful story when you purchase these vibrant placemats or heat mats. Made from colourful recycled cotton saris, the mats are woven by women at an enterprise in Bangladesh, which provides safety, stability and fair employment for former sex workers. — SP

$29 from Everyday Needs

13. Ecostore Products

Combining practicality with sustainability, gifting a refillable eco product for an essential item like laundry liquid or hand soap is a thoughtful way to reduce waste for anyone looking to make greener choices. — VA

From $14.99 at Ecostore

14. Sucker Cocktails Reusable Glass Straw Set For Cocktails