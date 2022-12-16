Harry & Meghan official trailer 2. Video / Netflix

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry received a text from his brother which caused distress to instantly flash over the Duke of Sussex’s face.

Now, we may have some insight into what the message said.

In the final episode of the couple’s almost $200 million Netflix show, Harry and Meghan are seen discussing their Oprah Winfrey interview when Harry suddenly gets a text from his brother Prince William.

Visibly distressed, the prince reads over the message before showing Meghan, which quickly causes her to tell the cameras, “Wow, H just got a text from his brother!”

The message is not shown on screen but leaves Harry upset as he clasps his hands behind his head saying, “I wish I knew what to do.”

Harry is seen showing Meghan the text from William. Photo / Netflix

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royals expert Richard Fitzwilliams has revealed what he thinks the text could have said, claiming the Oprah interview – which aired in March 2021 – would have “appalled” the future king.

“The interview would have appalled William, as the future king, as it was an attack on the monarchy which was very harmful,” he said.

“It also confirmed the rift between the once inseparable brothers and Harry also spoke of a rift with his father.

“William’s personal feelings were made clear in a public aside to a journalist - ‘we are very much not a racist family’. He would have seen this interview as a betrayal which it was.”

Meghan gives Harry a hug after he received the text. Photo / Netflix

The brothers’ relationship was also discussed in episode five of the docuseries, with Harry claiming William “screamed and shouted” at him during a meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan’s future.

In the episode, Harry recalled that the Queen called for crisis talks at Sandringham in January 2020 when the Sussexes first floated the idea of stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

It was during that meeting Harry claims William lost his composure and went on to describe how it felt to “have my brother scream and shout at me”.

“They saw what they wanted to see ... the saddest part is the wedge between me and my brother.”

He added that the monarchy were “happy to lie to protect my brother and for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”.